Protesters disrupt Grand National horse race

The start of the annual Grand National horse race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain’s racing calendar, which is estimated to be watched by 600 million people, was delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters made their way onto the course at Aintree, clinging on to the fences before they were dragged away by police.

Officers were seen detaining some protesters in pink tops by the side of the course while a few managed to race onto the more than 2-mile (over 3 kilometers) course to cling on to some of the 30 fences. According to the BBC, police made nine arrests.

The starter and the jockeys then appeared to be preparing for the start of the race, drawing a huge roar from the crowd.

Police had earlier on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

The race did start eventually, with at least one horse falling before the first hurdle and another at the second fence. Vets went onto the course after Hill 16 took a particularly devastating fall to try and assist the riders.

More horses started to tumble to the ground as the race went on. It is unknown if any horses have suffered major injuries.

Corach Rambler became the Grand National champion and had odds of 8-1.