Congress of National Remembrance comes to an end

On the last day of the Congress of National Memory, the winners of the “Custodian of National Memory” award and the “Reipublicae Memoriae Meritum” medal were announced. The prizes were given to individuals and institutions that popularize the history of Poland helping the Institute of National Remeberance’s mission.



Poland is recovering artworks taken during WWII: Polish official

“The Ministry of Culture and National Heritage has more than 66,000 records of lost works, which are fully documented. In the last seven years…

see more

“Over the course of more than twenty years, the ‘Custodian of National Memory’ award has honored many people, institutions, and social organizations undertaking various actions – actions that are often uncompromising, and courageous,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted in a letter read out by Deputy Culture Minister Jarosław Sellin.

The head of the Polish government noted that “memory forms our identity and the values that guide our conduct, thus shaping our future.”

“The Custodian of National Remembrance is the guardian of collective memory, and therefore the guardian of what is fundamental to the continuation of the national community,” Mateusz Morawiecki stressed.

The winners of the “Custodian of National Memory” 2023 award were the author and producer of documentary films Arkadiusz Gołębiewski, Jan Sikorski a priest of the Warsaw Archdiocese, the “Zgrupowanie Radosław” Historical Group Association and the Polish Falcons of America – a Polish-American organization with more than 130 years of tradition. A post-mortem award was given to historian, researcher, and publicist Stanisław Maria Jankowski.

The IPN Congress culminated with the Custodian of National Memory award ceremony.

This year’s winners are filmmaker Arkadiusz Gołębiewski, Fr Jan Sikorski, the Radosław Group Historical Association, Polish Falcons of America, and, posthumouosly, historian Stanisław Jankowski. pic.twitter.com/xqi3rfe8QP

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) April 15, 2023

In turn, the “Reipublicae Memoriae Meritum” gold medals were awarded to lawyer and historian Kazimierz Krajewski, social activist, history enthusiast, reconstructionist Tomasz Karasiński, and Polish Army general Maciej Jabloński. The gold medal was awarded posthumously to museologist and historian Zbigniew Wawer.

The ceremony of the awarding of the "Reipublicae Memoriae Meritum" medals was held today at the congress. This disctinction is given to institutions and individuals for their merits in public and social activities for the commemoration of the Polish nation's history (1917-1990). pic.twitter.com/Rku7KJAIUV

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) April 15, 2023

The awards

The “Custodian of National Memory” award was established in July 2002 by the President of the Institute of National Remembrance, Professor Leon Kieres. It is awarded for particularly active participation in commemorating the history of the Polish Nation from 1939 to 1989, as well as for public activities coinciding with the statutory objectives of the Institute of National Remembrance.

The “Reipublicae Memoriae Meritum” medal, on the other hand, is a civilian award handed out by the head of IPN. The medal was established in 2015 by IPN President Dr. Łukasz Kamiński. It can be awarded to institutions, organizations, and individuals for outstanding merits in public and social activities to commemorate the history of the Polish Nation from 1917 to 1990 and to support the IPN in educational, scientific, and publishing activities. The medal is divided into three grades: gold, silver, and bronze.