Mexico’s President announced plans to close the national news agency

Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced his plans to close Notimex, the national news agency. The move has raised concerns about media freedom and López Obrador’s alleged efforts to control public media and cultural bodies.



Notimex provided news reports from Mexico’s 32 states, some of which were not covered by the country’s national newspapers. López Obrador said there was no longer a need for the agency, and that his daily news briefings were enough to keep the country informed.

López Obrador has routinely lashed out at mainstream reporters, calling them corrupt lackeys of conservatives.

The Mexican Association for the Right to Information has criticized the government’s use of public media outlets to promote its agenda and called for greater independence and professional standards in publicly funded media.

In addition to the closure of Notimex, López Obrador has dissolved news media and regulatory agencies, starved them of funding, or refused to approve appointments in his effort to concentrate media coverage and decision-making in his own hands.

In 2021, his administration sought to lock up 31 academics, professors, and scientists in the country’s harshest maximum-security prison for receiving money from a government science fund. The researchers involved have denied the funds were illegal or misused.

López Obrador appointed a new director for the government science council, María Álvarez-Buylla, to shake up the body. However, Álvarez-Buylla has been criticized for her comments on “Western science” and her call for “collective processes of generating knowledge” more closely tied to social concerns.

Despite the concerns about media freedom and López Obrador’s efforts to control public media and cultural bodies, his supporters argue that he is pushing back against a media establishment that has long been hostile to his political movement.

López Obrador won a landslide victory in 2018 on a platform of sweeping social and economic reforms and has repeatedly accused the media of being biased against him.

The closure of Notimex and López Obrador’s broader efforts to control public media and cultural bodies will likely continue to be a subject of debate in Mexico and internationally.

Many will be watching closely to see how the government responds to criticism and whether it takes steps to ensure greater media freedom and independence.