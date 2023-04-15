Sudan on brink of conflict as RSF clash with army in Khartoum

Sudanese soldiers and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed in the streets of Khartoum on April 15, sparking concerns of a full-scale conflict.

Sudan’s paramilitary takes control of presidential palace, army chief’s residence

On Saturday, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces(RSF) announced that it had taken control of Khartoum International Airport, presidential…

Footage from eyewitnesses showed RSF military vehicles patrolling the streets, with repeated gunfire in the background. A Sudanese soldier reportedly fired back before seeking cover.

The RSF announced it had taken control of the presidential palace and Khartoum’s international airport, alleging an attempted coup by the army. However, the military countered that it was retaliating.

A military coup attempt takes place in #Sudan

Sudan's international airport stopped receiving flights amid clashes between the Rapid Reaction Forces and the army.

Explosions and gunfire are heard in the Sudanese capital.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 15, 2023

The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), has about 100,000 members, with bases and deployments throughout Sudan. The force previously participated in a coup in October 2021, which ended the transition to elections.

Hemedti has since expressed regret for the coup and approved a deal to reinstate full civilian government. The Sudanese army and pro-democracy groups have called for the RSF’s integration into the regular armed forces.

The confrontation followed several days of tension between the two forces, potentially jeopardizing efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after a history of power struggles and military coups. On Thursday, the army had claimed that RSF movements, notably in Merowe, were illegal.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called for an end to the fighting, highlighting the dangers of division and calling on both the military and RSF leaders to halt the exchange of fire.

نداء من د.عبد الله حمدوك

— Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) April 15, 2023

Hamdok also urged the Sudanese people to remain steadfast and reject fighting while calling on the international community to help calm the situation and find a peaceful resolution.