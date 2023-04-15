China anger over U.S. sanction of companies with Russian ties

China has lodged a protest against the United States’ recent sanctions on Chinese firms that allegedly violated U.S. export controls on Russia. The move has been deemed illegal by Beijing and a threat to global supply chains.

The U.S. Commerce Department added five companies based in mainland China and Hong Kong to its “entity list,” barring them from trading with any U.S. firms without a special license. The list includes 28 entities from countries ranging from Malta and Turkey to Singapore.

Washington has been enforcing sanctions against foreign firms it sees as providing assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine. The firms are forced to choose between trading with Moscow or with the U.S.

A statement from China’s Commerce Ministry described the U.S. action as “not authorized by the United Nations Security Council” and “having no basis in international law.”

The newly expanded list identifies entities that the U.S. suspects “have been involved, are involved, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

According to the department, the entities named were designated as “military end users” for “attempting to evade export controls and acquiring or attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base.”

The Chinese protest is similar to the one issued in February after the U.S. announced sanctions against a Chinese company that it accused of helping Russia skirt sanctions.

China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while supporting Russia politically, rhetorically, and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has refused to criticize Russia’s actions, blasted Western economic sanctions on Moscow, maintained trade ties, and affirmed a “no limits” relationship between the countries just weeks before last year’s invasion.