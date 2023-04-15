Poland’s governing party presents its Ukrainian grain flood solution

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has presented a package of solutions aimed to quell farmers’ anger caused by massive amounts of Ukrainian grain and other produce flooding the Polish market. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus were also present at the conference.

Farmers have held protests across the country, complaining about the inability to sell their grain as storage space has already been taken by cheaper Ukrainian grain. The imports, which were originally planned to be sent further to the Middle East and Africa ended up in Poland, lowering local prices. Similar problems have affected other agricultural products as well, including poultry and eggs.

On Saturday PiS held a congress in the village of Lyse in north-eastern Poland devoted to agriculture, to present some solutions to the problem of Ukrainian products flooding the Polish market.

The solutions

In his speech, the leader of Poland’s ruling party vowed that the government will carry out a mass purchase of grain stored in silos and warehouses with subsidies that will raise its prices to at least PLN 1,400 (EUR 300) per tonne from today’s prices of about PLN 900 (EUR 190) per tonne.

The government has also decided to maintain the current subsidies to fertilizers, he said referring to the subsidies introduced last year due to fertilizer prices spiking as a result of soaring energy prices.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted that the government will apply to the European Commission for funds to make the subsidies for fertilizers happen.

He pointed out that the Polish government is “constrained by European regulations” in helping farmers. He also announced that the government will increase fuel subsidies for farmers to PLN 2 or less than half a Euro per liter of diesel fuel.

What about Ukrainian grain?

Kaczyński went on to say that the government will also ban imports of grains and other foods from Ukraine.

The decision results from “asymmetry between Polish and Ukrainian farming that is caused by the (difference in the) quality of soil, much lower costs of labor in Ukraine and ultimately the fact that over there, farms are huge and operated by international companies with vast infrastructure,” Kaczyński said.

“We have notified our Ukrainian friends about the decisions and we’re ready… to start talks at any moment to deal with the issue as part of a bilateral agreement,” the leader of Poland’s ruling party concluded.

He also emphasized that Poland will never cease to be an ally of Ukraine, despite the import ban.