Kaczynski presents solutions for farmers amid protests

Artur Reszko/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), has presented a package of solutions aimed to quell farmers’ anger caused by massive amounts of Ukrainian grain and other produce flooding the Polish market.

Farmers have held protests across the country, complaining against the inability to sell their grain as storage space has already been taken by cheaper Ukrainian grain. The imports, which were originally planned to be sent further to the Middle East and Africa, ended up in Poland depressing local prices. Similar problems have affected other agricultural products as well, including poultry and eggs.

The conservative PiS held a congress devoted to agriculture in the village of Lyse in north-eastern Poland on Saturday.

In his speech, Kaczynski vowed that the government will carry out a mass purchase of grain stored in silos and warehouses with subsidies that will raise its prices to at least PLN 1,400 (EUR 300) per tonne from today’s prices of about PLN 900 (EUR 190) per tonne.

“First of all, we’ll embark on mass purchases of the grain that is now being kept in silos and warehouses with a subsidy that will raise the price to at least PLN 1,400,” Kaczynski said.

The party leader went on to blame the European Union for the problem by saying that it was a result of “decisions made outside our country, in the European Union as part of its competence.”

The government has also decided to maintain the current subsidies to fertilisers, Kaczynski said.

Poland introduced the subsidies last year as the prices of fertilisers spiked due to soaring energy prices.

“It’s obvious that fertilisers are (depend on – PAP) gas, and gas prices at one moment surged tenfold, today it’s less, but it’s still much more than before,” Kaczynski said. “In short, the subsidies will be maintained,” he said.

Kaczynski went on to say that the government will also ban imports of grains and other foods from Ukraine, despite “being friends and allies of Ukraine, with no change here.”

“Today the government has decided to issue a regulation that will ban… imports of grain to Poland, but also of dozens of other types of food,” he said.

The decision results from “asymmetry between Polish and Ukrainian farming that is caused by the (difference in the) quality of soil, much lower costs of labour in Ukraine and ultimately the fact that over there farms are huge and operated by international companies with vast infrastructure,” Kaczynski said.

“Given the asymmetry between the Polish and Ukrainian farming… if everything came here without limits… this could spur a grave crisis of Polish farming,” he said.

“We won’t allow this,” he added.

The party leader also said that Poland was ready to sign a relevant grain imports deal with Ukraine.

“We have notified our Ukrainian friends about the decisions and we’re ready… to start talks at any moment to deal with the issue as part of a bilateral agreement,” Kaczynski said.