A byte out of place: AI image wins top photography award

A photographer named Boris Eldagsen has stirred up controversy after an AI-generated image he submitted won first prize at one of the world’s most prestigious photography competitions.

Eldagsen, a “photomedia artist” based in Berlin, participated in this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, which offers prizes that include USD 5,000 cash, camera equipment, a trip to London for the awards ceremony, and/or worldwide publicity through a book and exhibition.

Eldagsen submitted an image titled “The Electrician” to the Creative category of the 2023 Open competition. It appears to be a portrait of two women captured with a photographic process from the early days of photography. The photo is part of a series titled “PSEUDOMNESIA: Fake Memories” that Eldagsen has been working on since 2022.

"Boris Eldagsen himself has come out and stated after the winning result was announced that this isn't a photograph at all. It's an image generated by inputs he provided to the Open AI photo tools".

“Pseudomnesia is the Latin term for pseudo memory, a fake memory, such as a spurious recollection of events that never took place, as opposed to a memory that is merely inaccurate,” the artist writes on the project page. “The following images have been co-produced by the means of AI (artificial intelligence) image generators.”

Using the visual language of the 1940s, Boris Eldagsen produces his images as fake memories of a past that never existed, that no one photographed. These images were imagined by language and re-edited between 20 to 40 times through AI image generators, combining “inpainting,” “outpainting,” and “prompt whispering” techniques.

Despite the AI-generated image winning the Creative category and being selected as the overall winner of that category, Eldagsen refused to accept the prize. He explained his reasons in an open letter to the contest’s organizers, where he described the win as a experiment to accelerate the conversation about the subject.

In his letter, Eldagsen wrote, “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award.”

Eldagsen added that he hopes the refusal of the award will start an open discussion about what we consider photography and what we do not, and whether the umbrella of photography is large enough to invite AI-generated images to enter.

This incident highlights the fact that the art world has been ill-prepared for the rapid advancement of AI image generation technologies, which has exploded onto the scene this year through projects like Midjourney and DALL-E.

The World Photo Organization has yet to make a public statement about Eldagsen’s win and the ensuing controversy. Photographers have been debating whether an image created without any camera or light should take a top photography prize over actual photographers. Eldagsen’s refusal of the prize has only added fuel to the fire.

It is clear that as AI-generated images become more prevalent in the art world, there will be more debates and controversies like this one. The question is, are we ready for it?