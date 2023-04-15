Government offers aid to Polish farmers says PM

Rafał Guz/PAP

The government is proposing ‘an agricultural shield’, an aid package to help Polish farmers who have incurred losses caused by the import of Ukrainian grain, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has announced.

Speaking at a policy convention of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) held in Lyse, north-eastern Poland, on Saturday, Morawiecki said that the government had earlier launched an anti-crisis shield after the Covid-19 pandemic, and a solidarity shield during the energy crisis.

“And today we are proposing… an agricultural shield, a shield for Polish agriculture,” he said.

Morawiecki pledged that the agricultural shield will be implemented “quickly, effectively and within a specified time”.

“In addition to these shields, we need one more shield – the shield of national consensus, the shield of solidarity, the shield of reciprocity. And I am asking for it today, too,” he added.