IMF seeks more financial assurances from Pakistan to finalize bailout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seeking “necessary” financing assurances from Pakistan as soon as possible to conclude a bailout pact with the South Asian nation, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.



Meetings between Pakistan and the IMF reached an agreement on the need to maintain strong policies and secure sufficient financing to support the country amid an economic crisis.

The IMF looks forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible, the report quoted Nathan Porter, the fund’s mission chief for Pakistan, as saying in the statement.

Pakistan has less than a month’s worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of USD 1.1 billion from the IMF that has been delayed since November over issues pertaining to fiscal policy adjustments.

Earlier, the IMF received confirmation from the United Arab Emirates that it will provide support of USD 1 billion to Pakistan. Last Week, Saudi Arabia also told the IMF that it will provide financial support of USD 2 billion to Pakistan.