Peru celebrates Inca tradition ahead of winter solstice

Peru revives Inca tradition for countdown to the winter solstice. Around 100 artists performed the “Willka Nina” ritual in the Huaca Pucllana, an archaeological site that dates as far back as 3rd century C.E.

Artists performed traditional song and dance in honor of the “Inti Raymi” festivity of the sun, which is celebrated annually in June in the city of Cusco to mark the winter solstice. The “Inti Raymi” is known as the most important of the Incan ceremonies.

“We came today in Huaca Pucllana to welcome and invite all brothers from across Peru and the world to the Inti Raymi celebration, the great festival of the sun, the festival of Cusco, the festival of Tayta Inti (father sun),” Mayor of Cusco, Luis Pantoja, remarked on this occasion.

“The Inti Raymi, as the Cusco province’s mayor said, is a historical, sacred, and millennial celebration in which Incas worshiped the king sun and to Tayta Inti. It was and it is the most impressive and solemn of the Inca calendar. Attending to (today’s) event, we want to pay homage and stand out the Inca empire’s importance,” Peru’s president, Dina Boluarte, said.

The Inti Raymi was banned in 1572 by Spanish Viceroy Francisco de Toledo, who claimed it was a pagan ceremony opposed to the Catholic faith.

Today, it is a major national celebration in Peru, having been revived some 80 years ago.