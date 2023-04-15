Poland spent 2 pct of GDP on Ukraine aid says FinMin

OLIVIER HOSLET/PAP/EPA

In total, Poland has spent PLN 50 billion (EUR 10.67 billion), or about 2 percent of the country’s GDP on helping Ukraine, the finance minister has said.

Magdalena Rzeczkowska presented the estimate at meeting of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington D.C. on Friday.

“The total spending on Ukraine has amounted to up to 2 percent of our GDP, or PLN 50 billion, so it is indeed an important item in our budget,” the finance minister said.

On the other hand, Ukrainian refugees, who have not had major difficulties finding jobs in Poland, have contributed to the country’s budget with their taxes, Rzeczkowska observed.

“Of course, we would like them to return to Ukraine as quickly as possible because it would mean that the war is over and Ukraine can grow,” Rzeczkowska said.

Commenting on the state of the Polish economy, the minister said that Russia’s war in Ukraine was the main reason behind the current slowdown in the country’s economic growth and argued that the high level of inflation that Poland is suffering from “has mostly been imported” too.