Sudan’s paramilitary takes control of presidential palace, army chief’s residence

On Saturday, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces(RSF) announced that it had taken control of Khartoum International Airport, presidential palace, and the army chief’s residence.



The U.S. Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said on Saturday the escalation of tensions between the military components in Sudan to direct fighting was “extremely dangerous” and called urgently on the senior leadership to stop the clashes.

Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting. (2/2)

Godfrey added that he and embassy staff were sheltering in place.

Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and head of the RSF General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo both have expressed their willingness to engage in dialogue in order to de-escalate the tensions.

Meanwhile, the RSF claimed that they have taken over Merowe and Al Obeid airports, and other sites in the country’s provinces.

Khartoum is cut off the world. RSF soldiers on the runway in Khartoum #Sudan

Earlier, sounds of heavy gunfire echoed in Khartoum and adjoining cities as RSF deployed troops in one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.

This follows days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, that had sparked concern about a confrontation.

Fightings in Khartoum, Sudan, between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have broken out. The latter are considered supporters of ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir is wanted for war crimes in Darfur by the ICC. He is currently in a Sudanese prison…

A Reuters witness saw cannon and armored vehicles deployed in streets, and heard the sound of heavy weaponry in the vicinity of the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

The source of the gunfire could not be immediately confirmed by Reuters. People could be seen running in a state of panic in Khartoum.

#NewsJustIn #BreakingNews#Sudan

Sudan Military Command has declared the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a “Rebel Faction” that is attempting a coup.

RSF claims its control of Merowe & has surrounded the National Broadcaster.

Military deploys tanks & airpower to preempt the coup.

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal.

A statement by the RSF on Saturday morning called the army’s actions a “brute assault” and called for it to be condemned.

Sudan's 🇸🇩 capital Khartoum rocked by massive firing as power struggle between de facto head of state General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, chief of the RSF, intensifies, leaving the country's security in a precarious state.

It said that the RSF had been in contact with local and international mediators to inform them.

A confrontation between the two forces could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.