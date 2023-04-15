Heavy gunfire heard in Sudan’s capital Khartoum

Sounds of heavy gunfire echoed in Khartoum and adjoining cities as Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces deployed troops in one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.



The move follows days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, that had sparked concern about a confrontation.

A Reuters witness saw cannon and armored vehicles deployed in streets, and heard the sound of heavy weaponry in the vicinity of the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

The source of the gunfire could not be immediately confirmed by Reuters. People could be seen running in a state of panic in Khartoum.

#Sudan 🇸🇩: residents of #Khartoum woke up this morning to the sound of gunfire and plumes of smoke rising into the air as clashes appear to have erupted in the capital city.

These armed confrontations follow weeks of rising tensions between the SAF and RSF military factions. pic.twitter.com/QXQXRsGnzi

— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) April 15, 2023

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal.

A statement by the RSF on Saturday called the army’s actions a “brute assault” and called for it to be condemned.

It said that the RSF had been in contact with local and international mediators to inform them.

A confrontation between the two forces could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.