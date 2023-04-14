Business Arena 14.04

Over half of Ukrainians currently in Poland intend to remain in the Polish job market. The FTSE climbed steadily while the Dax seemed more volatile. Officials from the U.S., Europe and Britain met with financial institutions of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings to brief them on efforts by Russia to evade Western sanctions. Tune in to Friday’s Business Arena for a deeper look into these topics as well as the latest trends.

Victoria Pogrebniak from Euromaidan Poland joined this edition of Business Arena to discuss the economic situation of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.