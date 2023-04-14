Constitutional court clears Macron’s controversial pension reform

Officials indicated on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron’s signature pension reform will go into effect soon after it had been approved by the Constitutional Council, despite months of street protests and strikes.

The French constitutional court retained significant parts of President Emmanuel Macron’s disputed pension reform on Friday, while rejecting others. The legislation, which raises the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, is profoundly unpopular in France and has sparked months of major protests. Follow our live blog for the most recent information on France’s pension reform.

Protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall holding banners reading “climate of anger” and “no end to the strikes until the reform is withdrawn”, in a sign the Council’s verdict was unlikely to end widespread anger with Macron and his reform.

Opinion polls show that a large majority of people oppose the policy changes, as well as the fact that the government pushed the bill through parliament without a final vote, which could have resulted in a loss.

“All the labour unions are calling on the President of the Republic to show some wisdom, listen and understand what is happening in the country and not to promulgate this law,” the leader of the CGT union Sophie Binet said.

In a joint statement, unions said this was “the only way to soothe the anger in the country.”

But officials shrugged off the request, saying the text would be turned into law in the coming days. Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said it should enter into force in September as initially planned.

Macron invited labor unions to a meeting on Tuesday regardless of the Constitutional Council’s decision, his office said, as tensions grew in the hours leading up to the vote. Considering that Macron had previously turned down their requests for a meeting, the unions rejected his invitation and issued a call for large-scale new demonstrations on May 1, which is International Workers’ Rights Day.

The Constitutional Council allowed raising the legal retirement age and determined that the government’s actions were constitutional. However, it struck down only ancillary measures designed to increase employment for older employees on the grounds that they had no place in this legislation.

“The country must continue to move forward, work, and face the challenges that await us,” Macron said earlier this week, looking to move on to other reforms.

But the opposition said they would not back down and unions said they would not attend a meeting Macron wanted to organise with them on Tuesday.

“The fight continues,” hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchondeclared.

Separately, the Constitutional Council rejected a proposal by the opposition to organise a citizens’ referendum on the pension reform.

The opposition has tabled another bid for a referendum, which is expected to be reviewed by the Council in early May.

Political observers say the widespread discontent over the government’s reform could have longer-term repercussions, including a possible boost for the far right.

Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter that “the political fate of the pension reform is not sealed,” urging voters to back those who oppose it in the next election so that they can scrap it.

Macron says the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into the red each year by the end of the decade. The trade unions contend that there are other ways to raise the funds, such by imposing higher taxes on the wealthy, but the pension system is a cornerstone of France’s beloved social protection policy.

While the retirement age of 62 has received a lot of attention, only 36 percent of French workers actually retire at that age, and another 36 percent do so earlier since they must have paid into the system for at least 42 years in order to be eligible for a full pension.

That means the normal retirement age for a French worker who started working at the age of 22 was 64.5, marginally above a European Union average of 64.3, according to OECD figures based on 2020 data.

Spontaneous demonstrations were held around France ahead of the nine-member council’s ruling. Opponents of the pension reform blockaded entry points into some cities, including Rouen in the west or Marseille in the south, slowing or stopping traffic.

Polls have consistently shown that the majority of French citizens are opposed to working two more years before being able to reap pension benefits.

Police are expecting up to 10,000 people to gather again in Paris on Friday night, raising fears of the vandalism and clashes that have marred recent rallies.

The Constitutional Council, a short walk from the Louvre museum in the centre of the French capital, has been protected with barriers, and dozens of riot police are on guard nearby.