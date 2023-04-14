Putin signs electronic conscription law, prompts more exodus

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a law establishing electronic draft call-up procedures on Friday. The new system is aimed at making military mobilization more efficient and closing loopholes that have been exploited by draft dodgers in the past.

The legislation, which was endorsed by the State Duma lower house of parliament earlier this week, will require all eligible Russian men to register electronically for the draft.

The move is part of a wider push by Moscow to establish a system it has used to bolster its military forces in Ukraine. However, government officials have stated that there are currently no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine.

The new draft regime will close numerous loopholes exploited by draft dodgers and give Russia the organizational infrastructure to carry out a much more thorough and wider mobilization campaign if and when it decides to do so.

For weeks now, Russian authorities have been publicly pushing to recruit more contract soldiers, with various posters and information stands advertising the service being seen in various locations in Moscow.

The new legislation is expected to provoke a new wave of Russians to flee the country, even after many of those most willing and able to leave had already done so.

Anti-conscription activists, such as Grigory Sverdlin, head of the group “Go by the Forest,” have reported a spike in interest in their services since the passage of the new laws. The group offers advice on how to avoid being drafted and has already helped over 6,000 Russians in doing so.

The name of the company, “Go by the Forest,” has a double meaning in Russian, according to Sverdlin. “In fact, it means (in Russian) ‘get lost’. That’s what we recommend to our clients, to people in need – just don’t go to army draft points, just get lost. At the same time, it’s our message to the Russian government, ‘go to hell, get lost’,” he said.

With Putin signing the new law into effect, it remains to be seen how the new system will be implemented and whether it will result in increased military conscription in the future.