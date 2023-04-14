March 3 proclaimed Day of Polish-Romanian Solidarity

The Polish and Romanian parliaments passed a resolution establishing March 3 as a Day of Polish-Romanian Solidarity, on Friday. In the resolution, both countries emphasized that Poland and Romania are united by a strategic partnership, united by friendship, solidarity, and a common assessment of threats to European security.

The Sejm adopted the resolution by acclamation. Polish MPs stressed that for centuries Poles and Romanians have been linked by ties that developed into a true friendship in the interwar period.

The resolution pointed out that on March 3, 1921, the Defensive Alliance Convention between Poland and Romania was signed, supplemented by bilateral guarantee treaties signed on March 26, 1926, and January 15, 1931. Their purpose was to guarantee security in Central and Eastern Europe in the face of the imperial plans of the USSR.

On March 3, 1921, in light of the threat posed by the imperial policies of Bolshevik Russia, our countries signed an alliance treaty.

Today, they are united not only by friendship and a shared understanding of threats to European security, but also by the strategic partnership.

“The Polish-Romanian alliance further strengthened the friendship between our peoples, giving it, in the words of Marshal Józef Piłsudski, the rank of an ‘alliance of hearts’. Polish-Romanian friendship during this period also had a personal dimension in the form of cordial relations between Marshal Józef Piłsudski and King Ferdinand or President Ignacy Mościcki and King Charles II,” the resolution says.

It points out that Poland and Romania also shared a common destiny after World War II, and for both countries, true freedom came not in 1945, but only in 1989.

We are glad to announce the joint establishment of #March3 as #Romania – #Poland Solidarity Day!

“Today Poland and Romania are united by a strategic partnership, concluded on October 7, 2009, by Presidents Lech Kaczyński and Traian Băsescu. We are reliable allies within the North Atlantic Alliance and close partners within the European Union. We co-chair the format of the Bucharest Nine, bringing together the countries of NATO’s eastern flank, and actively contribute to the Trilateral Initiative. Just as more than a century ago, we are united by friendship, solidarity, and a common assessment of threats to European security coming from the East,” the resolution states.