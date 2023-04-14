Hundreds of prisoners released in Yemen following peace negotiations

Hundreds of inmates have been released in Yemen as a result of the Houthi-Saudi talks. A settlement between Yemen’s warring parties is expected to result in the release of almost 900 captives in total.

Yemen prisoner exchange begins with freed detainees boarding flight in Aden

The International Committee of the Red Cross has begun a multi-day humanitarian operation on Friday to transfer nearly 900 detainees held in…

Loved ones and Yemeni officials greeted the captives as they came from the capital Sanaa on an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) plane.

The end of talks in Yemen’s capital Sanaa was followed by a declaration from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday (April 14) that the warring sides had initiated an exchange of almost 900 hostages.

Analyst of Houthi affairs Hussain al-Bukhaiti predicted an increase of prisoner swaps in the upcoming months while speaking to Al Jazeera from Sanaa.

Al-Bukhaiti referred to Saudi ambassador Mohamed al-Jaber’s Monday travel to Sanaa with a delegation from Oman in an effort to find a comprehensive political solution for Yemen.

“The visit of the Saudi ambassador to Sanaa has moved this [issue of] prisoner exchanges,” he said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is in charge of the release process, said its planes would transport the freed inmates across six towns in Yemen and Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Yemen’s conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and caused famine has been largely interpreted as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

After the Iran-aligned Houthis overthrew the government in Sanaa in 2014, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015.

In March, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties that had been broken in 2016, bolstering optimism for progress in Yemen’s peace process.

A Saudi delegation finished peace negotiations with the Houthi movement in Sanaa on Thursday, citing progress but requesting additional conversations.