Finnish Youtubers arrested for releasing videos of military installations

Three people have been arrested by Finnish authorities for revealing data on a network of secret tunnels used by the military

The Oulu District Court on Friday arrested two brothers and a woman suspected of revealing confidential information on social media related to, among other things, a national network of tunnels used by the military.

The Criminal Police requested the arrests (CRP). The suspects are civilians, and the crime under investigation has nothing to do with their official work, according to the police. According to investigators, “the suspects’ published information could cause serious harm to national defense or supply security.”

Because of the unique nature of the case and the fact that they were candidates in previous parliamentary elections, held in early April, Finland’s mainstream media released the names of those arrested. They ran from the lists of smaller parties with little public support in northern districts (Oulu and Lapland). They had received few votes and were unable to enter parliament.

3 political activists got jailed today in the district court of Oulu. Anne Oikarinen, Marko Vapa, Mikko Vapa. The Vapa brothers did a massive research of secret tunnels in Finland. As reported by the Finnish Press Agency STT, the detainees were spreading information on the Internet, including their YouTube channel, about the country’s tunnels, including the network located under Helsinki as well as near military facilities. They also drew up a map of them. They were likewise linked on social media to pro-Russian groups.

As of now their Youtube-channel TUNNEL BUSTERS has been permanently deleted.

According to the Finnish Penal Code, disclosure of national security secrets is punishable by imprisonment between four months up to four years.