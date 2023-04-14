Turkey summoned Danish ambassador to express outrage

Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador in Ankara to express its outrage over what it claims were attacks on the Koran and the Turkish flag on Friday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry issued a statement stating that it was unacceptable to permit such vile attacks under the pretext of freedom of expression, despite their previous warnings.

It did not specify the nature of the attacks. This follows a similar incident two weeks ago when a far-right group in Denmark burned a copy of the Koran and the Turkish flag outside the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, prompting Turkey to summon the Danish ambassador in Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry vowed to continue its efforts against these “clear examples of Islamophobia and xenophobia” on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.