Beijing attacks Polish PM after his Taiwan comments says PM’s advisor

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's prime minister, told the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington D.C. on Thursday that if Ukraine succumbs to Russia, China may feel encouraged to attack Taiwan.

Krystian Maj/KPRM

By attacking the Polish prime minister for his Taiwan comments Beijing is trying to force Poland to follow its direction of policy towards Taiwan, a senior Polish security official has argued.

In reaction to Morawiecki’s words, on Friday morning, the Chinese embassy in Warsaw posted a statement on its website.

“On April 13, a Polish government official… openly compared the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine, and made an unfounded claim that if Ukraine loses the war, mainland China will attack Taiwan the next day,” the statement read.

“Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affair, which is radically different from the issue of Ukraine, there is no comparison between them,” it said.

“Any attempt to use the Ukraine issue as a pretext to insinuate a relationship with the Taiwan issue is political manipulation with ulterior motives, mindless trampling on the principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and flagrant interference in China’s internal affairs,” the statement added.

Stanisław Żaryn, the Polish government commissioner for the security of information space, responded to the Chinese embassy’s statement in a series of Twitter posts on Friday afternoon.

“The nervous stance of the Chinese embassy in Warsaw is a reaction to the words of the Polish Prime Minister, who in the US pointed out the need to support Ukraine and the possible threat to Taiwan’s independence should UA lose,” he wrote.

“In this way, Beijing is attacking the Polish head of government and trying to force Warsaw to recognise that Taiwan’s independence and security is an internal Chinese matter,” Żaryn argued.

“In violation of diplomatic rules, the Chinese embassy is attempting to depreciate the Polish Prime Minister, describing him as a certain Polish official’ who is ‘making unfounded claims’ about ‘an inseparable part of China,’ ” he wrote further.

According to Żaryn, Chinese propaganda has, from the very beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, used the hostilities for its own purposes, mainly to blame the West and the US for the war.

“At the same time, Chinese propaganda centres argue that the US will be ‘interested’ in destabilising the situation around Taiwan once the war is over,” he added.

“The attack by Chinese propaganda on the Polish Prime Minister, the style of operation of the PRC embassy in Warsaw and the way Beijing conducts its policy indicates that the Sino-Russian tactical alliance is covering more and more areas of joint action,” Żaryn concluded.