Russian diplomats expelled by Norway were working for FSB, GRU

As per the Norwegian PST security police, fifteen Russian diplomats expelled by Norway this week attempted to recruit assets, intercept communications, and purchase advanced technology.

Norway expels 15 Russian diplomat ‘spies’

Norway’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it had decided to expel 15 Russian embassy officials, adding that they were intelligence officers…

According to PST counterintelligence chief Inger Haugland, in reality the diplomats were employed by the Russian GRU, FSB, and SVR intelligence services.

“This lowers the threat from Russian intelligence in Norway by permanently reducing the number of intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover“.

This is Norway’s largest expulsion of Russian diplomats, and it is the latest in a string of expulsions by Western countries since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

According to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, Norway’s action will result in the removal of more than one-third of the country’s Russian diplomats, presently amounting to around 40.

The expelled diplomats, all men, worked at the Russian delegation’s consular, commercial, and embassy divisions in Oslo, according to PST Superintendent Dag Roehjell.

Haugland claims, that one of them attempted to purchase advanced subsea technology on behalf of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.

Russian intelligence, according to Roehjell, is particularly interested in Norway’s defense sector, including what it contributes in military support to Ukraine, as well as its oil and gas business, given that Norway is currently Europe’s largest gas provider.

He claimed that Moscow wants Norway’s oil and gas technology because it has been unable to obtain it due to international sanctions, and that it is now attempting to obtain it through surveillance.

Norway has stated that Russia is the “greatest intelligence threat“ the country faces, and that the threat is growing in light of Europe’s “deteriorating security situation.“

Norway shares a 197km (122-mile) land border with Russia in the Arctic, and their relations have suffered throughout the Ukraine crisis. Despite not being a member of the European Union, Norway has emulated several European sanctions against Russia.

Norway’s relations with Russia have been dealt a “serious blow,“ according to Russia, and the Nordic country is “increasingly confirming the status of a state hostile to Russia.“

According to Russian news agency Tass, the Kremlin will respond and is considering a “appropriate response.“

“These actions will not go unanswered on our part; we will respond harshly,“ Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, without providing further details.

In October, Norway arrested a suspected Russian spy it described as an illegal agent – an intelligence operative without official government links who assumes a covert persona.

Norway has also investigated a number of drone sightings around oil and gas infrastructure onshore and offshore in the wake of explosions last year on the Nord Stream pipelines.