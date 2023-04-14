Russia canceling Victory Day parades not to show tank deficit: report

Parades marking the USSR’s Victory Day over Nazi Germany, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, are being canceled in some Russian regions because the Kremlin does not want to reveal the deficit in tanks, according to the Atlantic Council think tank website.

As expert Peter Dickinson writes, so far it has been reported that military parades “called off in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, which both border Ukraine. Victory Day celebrations in Russian-occupied Crimea have also reportedly been scrapped.”

Officially, the events were canceled for security reasons, due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. However, many commentators surmise that Russia is short on tanks and does not want to show the scale of losses suffered by its army in Ukraine, the expert points out.

As he further assessed, the decision to cancel the parades is a “painful blow” for Vladimir Putin, pointing to the grim reality being concealed by Kremlin propaganda.

However, the event isn’t being canceled in Moscow. “Putin will likely have little to celebrate. In recent months, his invasion has met with a series of setbacks on both the military and diplomatic fronts that leave the prospect of victory more distant than ever,” the analyst points out.