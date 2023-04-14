Leaked NATO docs reveal Hungary’s surprising and Turkey’s sinister roles

Recently leaked U.S. military intelligence documents have provided a glimpse into Europe’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The dossier contains details on everything from special forces operations to arms transfers and key missile systems, while also shedding light on Hungary and Turkey’s involvement.

One of the most striking revelations is the presence of a Europe-heavy special forces group on the ground in Ukraine. According to the documents, as of March 23, the United Kingdom dominated the 97-person “US/NATO” contingent with 50 special forces members, followed by 17 from Latvia, 15 from France, one from the Netherlands, and 14 from the U.S.

In regards to tanks, Poland and Slovenia are the largest contributors, committing nearly half of the total. Separately, the U.S. has pledged to send 31 of its modern tanks to Ukraine, although they are not expected to arrive until at least the fall.

Hungary’s gambit

One of the most intriguing aspects of the leaked documents concerns Hungary’s role in the conflict. The documents suggest that Hungary, which shares a small border with Ukraine, may be secretly letting allies use its airspace to move arms toward the battlefield, despite pledges to bar such transfers.

While the Hungarian government has promoted Russia-friendly narratives, calling on Ukraine to quit and dismissing allied efforts to isolate Russia’s economy, it appears to be playing a more nuanced role behind the scenes.

However, a “top secret” CIA update from March 2 also notes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán branded the U.S. “one of his party’s top three adversaries during a political strategy session” on February 22. The remarks, it notes, constitute “an escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric” from Orbán.

The leaked documents offer a snapshot of Europe’s participation in the war, highlighting the contributions of individual countries and the collective effort to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

However, they also raise questions about the extent of Europe’s involvement and the motivations behind Hungary’s seemingly contradictory actions. While the documents have not been independently verified, they underscore the complexity of the conflict and the various interests at play in the region.

Turkey’s involvement

According to the dossier, Turkey’s role in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia may not be as neutral as it has portrayed.

While Turkey has tried to play the role of mediator in the dispute, the documents suggest that Turkey is also secretly helping Russia and its ally Belarus to evade Western sanctions.

Turkish companies are alleged to have purchased sanctioned goods and then sold them in European markets while reselling goods from Europe to Russia.

The documents also reveal a meeting between the Wagner Group, the private militia fighting for the Kremlin, and “Turkish contacts” seeking to purchase weapons and equipment for the group’s efforts in Mali and Ukraine.