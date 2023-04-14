Dawid Kubacki shares good news on wife’s health

Dawid Kubacki, one of the best Polish ski jumpers recently gave an update on his wife’s health. Marta Kubacka has left the hospital and is starting rehabilitation. “I can confidently say that this is a miracle performed by the hands of doctors, nurses, and rehabilitators,” Kubacki wrote on social media.

Marta Kubacka was hospitalized in mid-March due to serious heart problems. In response to the situation, her husband Dawid resigned from further World Cup competitions.

A miracle

In recent days, Kubacki reported that his wife’s health was improving. On Friday he announced the promising news on Instagram.

“We returned home today, and I can confidently say that this is a miracle performed by the hands of doctors, nurses, and rehabilitators. Thank you, for every one of your prayers, good thoughts, and words of encouragement. We will continue to need them as Marta begins intensive rehabilitation,” Kubacki wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to the entire staff of the Silesian Center for Heart Diseases in Zabrze. You are a team able to win the Nations Cup!” Kubacki added.

“It turns out that almost all of us know someone with a cardioverter-defibrillator, commonly known as a pacemaker. I will share my life with such a person, a second life,” Kubacki conveyed in his Instagram post.

Kubacki resigned from further World Cup competitions on March 19, when his wife was hospitalized. The ski jumper announced that he wants to continue his athletic career. Kubacki’s preparations for the upcoming season will proceed on an individual basis, depending on the health of his wife.