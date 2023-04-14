Poland is recovering artworks taken during WWII: Polish official

“The Ministry of Culture and National Heritage has more than 66,000 records of lost works, which are fully documented. In the last seven years alone, 700 lost works have been recovered and this is the best result after World War II,” Deputy Minister of Culture and National Heritage Jaroslaw Sellin said during the Congress of National Remembrance.

The deputy minister took part in the “War Reparations in the 20th Century through the Eyes of Politicians,” panel at the congress organized by the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

A discussion panel which opened the second day of the Congress of National Remembrace deals with the topic of war reparations in the 20th century through the eyes of politicians.

The speakers are @arekmularczyk and @JaroslawSellin, and @KZiemiec is moderating the debate. pic.twitter.com/EXPDasWfXh

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) April 14, 2023

Immediately after World War II, experts had estimated that some 516,000 works of movable art were taken from the territory of Poland within its current borders.

We expect to start debate with Germany over war reparations: Polish official

The Polish authorities expect to start a debate with Germany on reparations for war damage caused by German forces on Polish territory during World…

see more

“The Germans looted, the Red Army looted, then there was a secondary circulation of these works of art, so they could have ended up in various places, which we have evidence of,” Sellin told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He added that the ministry is able to provide proof, that certain works deemed as taken, belong to Poland and should be returned.

He emphasized how 700 lost works of art have been recovered in the last seven years alone, and this makes for “the best result after World War II.”

“The works were found in various places, mainly in Germany, but not only. There were works from Spain or the United States and they were subject to secondary circulation,” the deputy minister explained.

There are 70 million people fewer in Poland because of WWII, AI calculates

Experts have raised the alarm about the rapid development of artificial intelligence, warning that it might get out of hand. Well, the government…

see more

According to him, the process of finding lost works of art will be accelerated thanks to digitization. “We are able to look into every public auction in the world that puts up some works for sale, and we are able to look into museums that like to show off in the digital space what they have. We also have informants who are passionate about this topic and we cooperate with the services on this issue, hence I think the results of this work will get better every year,” he concluded.

War reparation

During the debate, Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk presented a report on Polish war losses. He pointed out that the amount set in the report is a minimalistic amount.

Minister Mularczyk highlighted that Germany is trying to “push the reparations issue off the international agenda.”

“Today, Germany is holding talks with African countries in the glare of publicity because they are apologizing for colonialism. This is, of course, correct and necessary. But how does it relate to the issues related to the fact that Poland – as its largest neighbor and trade, political and economic partner – cannot ask for any reparations talks?” The deputy Foreign Ministry noted.

He informed that the report on Polish war losses is being circulated in English, and a translation into German, Spanish, Italian, as well as other languages is being prepared. “We want to inform the world about German war crimes and the fact that Germany does not want to account for them. This topic cannot be swept under the rug,” Arkadiusz Mularczyk stressed.

The Congress of National Remembrance is being held from April 13-15 at the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw under the theme “History Speaks Across Generations”.

At the Congress of National Remembrance history comes alive thanks to historical reenactment and the showcase of military equipment from the bygone era. The Albatros in the Kościuszko Squadron livery from 1920; wz. 34 armoured or TKS reconnaissance tank are among the artefacts. pic.twitter.com/gMLIXdOl54

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) April 14, 2023

The congress will consist of Twenty-six panels on the history of Poland in the 20th century, numerous educational and cultural events, a film festival, a technology zone, multimedia exhibitions, an educational zone for children, and meetings with historical reconstruction groups.