President Duda calls on Austria to increase aid for Ukraine

At a press conference following talks with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, Duda said the two heads of state had discussed support for Ukraine and future cooperation in the country's post-war rebuilding.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

During a visit to Vienna on Friday, Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, called on Austria to increase its level of aid for Ukraine.

Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, paid an official visit to Austria on Friday.

Duda highlighted Polish aid to Ukraine, including supplying military equipment, which has reached the value of EUR 3 billion.

He also sounded an alarm about Russia’s geopolitical aims.

“If Russian aggression is not halted, it will represent in the future, God forbid, a huge threat to our country, to Poland, to our part of Europe,” Duda said. “Today, those who are defending Ukraine are also defending Europe, defending in some sense also our country, so we believe supporting them militarily to be natural.”

The Polish president went on to say that Poland respects Austria’s neutrality and expressed gratitude to the country for providing Ukraine with life-saving equipment including bullet-proof vests and military helmets, but also appealed for greater support.

He said his talks with Van der Bellen had included ways to bring the war to an end and deterrents against Russia in the form of economic sanctions to hamper its ability to do business.

“The obligation of the free world is to not do business with Russia,” he said.

In this regard, Duda pointed out Poland’s withdrawal from Russian energy supplies. He said Russia was not a normal peace-loving country and that its imperial ambitions must be tamed to restore the international legal order, for which he said Russia must withdraw from Ukraine.

“Russia must be expelled from the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.