War reparations for Poland not a matter of if but when says PAP CEO

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The head of the Polish Press Agency, Wojciech Surmacz, has said the discussion about reparations for German World War Two crimes and the destruction of Poland should not be about whether the country is entitled to them but why they have not yet been paid out.

“Warsaw has been rebuilt, but someone should pay for this. Certainly not us.” Surmacz said at the Friday panel discussion “War reparations in the 20th century through the eyes of journalists”, during the Institute of National Remembrance’s congress in Warsaw.

“There is no discussion here whether we are entitled to reparations or not… it is a matter of simple human decency,” he said.

Surmacz argued that the current government was the first “to push this concept on the international arena, and above all in Polish-German relations.”

“Why did they do it only now? … We can talk about reparations, but at some moment we reach a point… when the question ‘how much’ is asked. This is where the problem begins, because everything needs to be estimated,” he said.

Surmacz referred to the Polish government’s report of September 1, 2022, detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the Second World War along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

“I know the authors of the report… and it was a long-term job. These are estimates that do not fully reflect it anyway. Because how do you pay for human death?” he said.

Participants in the discussion also pointed out that to this day there were companies that plundered Poland and their fortune was built at the cost of the Polish state.

“Not only that these companies still exist, but let’s remember that the war, and especially the world war, which was waged by the Germans and involved spending gigantic money, the aggressor needs gigantic money – for the army, armaments and it was our money, it was Polish money. All they had was Polish money, it was all ours,” Surmacz said.

The moderator of the panel also asked the participants of the discussion what historians, journalists and the Polish state should do next as far as reparations are concerned.

“In my opinion, we had a very good speech by Prime Minister (Mateusz – PAP) Morawiecki at the University of Heidelberg, in which he spoke directly about reparations, that we are entitled to them, that we are discriminated against, etc.,” Surmacz assessed.

“It was a strong speech, much needed. Probably for the first time the prime minister of the Polish government said it on their territory, straight into the eyes of the Germans. I watched what was happening in the German media… all German media were set on fire. In general, there was a great scandal and a huge controversy,” he continued.

In the opinion of Surmacz, “we should do our job, continue along the path that has been laid out”.

He added that Germany had now adopted a strategy of silence and are waiting for elections in Poland, which are due this autumn.