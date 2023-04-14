Space probe with Polish components launched for Jupiter

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) was launched on Friday from a spaceport in French Guiana. The unmanned space probe has been launched to study the environment around Jupiter.

A Polish company Creotech Instruments is responsible for assembling the electronics of the two research instruments aboard the probe.

The probe’s launch was postponed due to the threat of electrical discharges. JUICE was originally scheduled to begin its journey on Thursday.

The space mission is being carried out by the European Space Agency (ESA). Weighing 5 tons, the probe is to study three of Jupiter’s ice moons, Ganymede, Europa, and Kallisto. Scientists believe that oceans of liquid water may exist beneath the ice layers of the moons’ surfaces.

According to ESA’s plans, the JUICE probe is expected to reach Jupiter in 2031. The probe will also study the planet itself and its surroundings. The mission also intends to study the atmosphere, magnetic environment, volcanic moon Io, dust rings, and smaller moons.

The estimated budget for the venture is approximately EUR 1.6 billion.

The rocket features a drawing by a girl from Ukraine, Yaryna Zakaluzhna, who won an art competition in 2021. The drawing depicts Jupiter, its icy moons, and Earth, as well as the JUICE probe itself in space.

Creotech Instruments CEO Dr. Grzegorz Bron noted that space missions of such a large scale as the JUICE mission are in the public eye of the whole world, not just the space industry.