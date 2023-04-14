6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Java, Indonesia

Indonesia was hit by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on Friday. The country’s geophysics agency has said that there was no risk of a tsunami.



The quake struck deep off the coast of Java island, with a depth of 632 km (393 miles). Aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.5 were felt approximately 20 minutes later.

Info Gempa dirasakan mag:6.6, lokasi:Pusat gempa berada di laut 68 km BaratLaut Tuban, waktu:14-Apr-23 16:55:44 WIB, kedlmn:632 Km, gempa ini dirasakan(MMI):V Kuta, IV Karangkates, IV Trenggalek, IV Tuban, IV Garut, III – IV Kediri, III – IV Malang, III – IV Surabaya, III – IV pic.twitter.com/NaGA5RnAQb

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Surabaya, Tuban, Semarang, and Bali’s Denpasar, according to the disaster agency. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismic zone, where the Earth’s crust plates meet, and numerous earthquakes and volcanoes occur.

Fortunately, no damage has been reported so far due to the earthquake being deep. Some hotels in Tuban and Surabaya confirmed that the earthquake was felt but there was no damage.