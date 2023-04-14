Beijing fumes over Polish PM’s words on China, Taiwan

China reacted harshly on Friday to statements by Poland’s prime minister linking the Ukrainian conflict to a possible Chinese strike on Taiwan, accusing the prime minister of interference in its domestic affairs.

Mateusz Morawiecki recently paid a visit to the U.S. On Thursday, he met with representatives of the American think tank Atlantic Council, where he spoke, among other things, about the correlation between the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan. During a lecture, the Polish prime minister said that should Ukraine lose its conflict with Russia, China may decide to invade Taiwan soon after.

“You can not protect Ukraine today and tomorrow by saying that Taiwan is none of our business. You have to support Ukraine if you want Taiwan to remain independent. If Ukraine is conquered, the next day China can attack Taiwan. I see here a very big connection, a lot of correlation between the situation in Ukraine and the situation in Taiwan and China,“ said Mateusz Morawiecki.

“On April 13, a Polish government official… openly compared the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine, and made the unsubstantiated claim that if Ukraine loses the war, mainland China will attack Taiwan the next day,” the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Warsaw said in a statement.

“Any attempt to use the Ukraine issue as a pretext to insinuate a relationship with the Taiwan issue is political manipulation with ulterior motives, mindless trampling on the principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and flagrant interference in China’s internal affairs.“

The embassy goes on to argue that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory, and the Taiwan issue is entirely an internal matter of China, which is diametrically opposed to the issue of Ukraine, there is no comparison between the two.”

“Taiwan’s future can only be decided jointly by the entire Chinese nation, including Taiwan compatriots,” it added.

Interestingly, the document does not mention the name of the Polish prime minister, but refers to him as “a certain Polish official.”

China in recent days has held intense military drills around Taiwan, which it claims as its own, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Both President Andrzej Duda and Morawiecki have stressed in recent days that the alliance with the United States is essential for European security, cautioning against any idea of “strategic autonomy” for Europe.