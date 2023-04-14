Putin’s plans to put nuclear weapons in Belarus are ‘muscle-flexing’ says president

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Vladimir Putin’s announcement of plans to relocate Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus are nothing more that “muscle-flexing” and an attempt to frighten the world, the Polish president has said.

Andrzej Duda was speaking in Vienna after talks with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen.

“I believe this is an attempt to frighten us; to drown us in psychosis. We will not be intimidated,” said Duda.

He added that the move was mainly aimed at Western Europe, and was to create the impression that Russia was moving its nuclear arsenal closer to the West.

Duda said he was more concerned about Russian-occupied nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

In late March Putin announced plans to move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.