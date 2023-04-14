Russia paints Poland as threat to Ukraine says PM’s advisor

According to Zaryn, the Kremlin's propaganda aims to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine while discrediting Poland.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Russia is distorting facts in order to present itself as the defender of Ukrainian and Belarusian security while portraying Poland as a threat to both countries, a senior Polish security official has said.

Stanislaw Zaryn, government commissioner for the security of information space, said in a tweet on Friday that “Russia is once again manipulating the facts, arguing that the deployment of modern weapons in Poland is a sign of Warsaw’s shift to an offensive strategy and a clear step towards the realization of its alleged military objectives.”

According to Zaryn, the Kremlin’s propaganda aims to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine while discrediting Poland.

“Poland’s alleged aggressive plans towards its neighbours not only serve to denigrate Poland, but also justify Russian actions in Ukraine,” Zaryn wrote. “Russia is presented as a defender and guarantor of the security of Ukraine and Belarus, which are increasingly threatened by hostile forces from, among others, Poland.”

Zaryn also accused Russia of presenting the modernisation of the Polish armed forces as evidence of Warsaw’s aggressive goals.

“Russian attempts to discredit Poland internationally by accusing Poland of aggressive plans towards its neighbours continue unabated,” he said. “Once again, Russia is using the modernisation of the Polish Army as ‘proof’ of Poland’s aggressive intentions.”

Poland embarked on a fast-tracked modernisation of its armed forces after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, and has made a number of major weapons purchases from the United States and South Korea, as well as enhancing its own arms manufacturing capacity.