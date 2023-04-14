Africa needs help coping with funding: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the need for bilateral assistance to help Africa cope with a major funding squeeze.

Abebe Selassie, director of the IMF’s African Department, warned that a series of unprecedented shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have disrupted economic growth in the region and are endangering its long-term development.

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa forecasts that regional growth will slow for the second year in a row to 3.6 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2022, before rebounding to 4.2 percent next year.

However, a tightening of global monetary policy to rein in inflation has led to higher interest rates, raising Africa’s borrowing costs on both domestic and international markets. This has left Africa’s frontier market countries cut off from international capital markets since early 2022.

Two countries, Zambia and Ghana, have already defaulted on their sovereign debt since the start of the pandemic, while a Group of 20-backed initiative aimed at assisting with debt restructuring has so far failed to provide relief.

Selassie said the IMF and World Bank would seek to step up to fill the gap, but they will need help from other bilateral creditors to ensure that African governments can continue to address ongoing crises such as the cost-of-living crisis.

Failure to act could force governments to reduce resources for health, education, and infrastructure, hampering long-term development. Moreover, Africa is faced with a shortfall in funding for climate adaptation.

While wealthy countries are beginning to mobilize resources, Selassie said Africa, which has done little to cause climate change but is disproportionately impacted by it, must not be hobbled by more onerous debt.