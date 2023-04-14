Polish President in Austria appeals for continuing support for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has begun a visit to Austria on Friday morning. The official welcome ceremony with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen took place in the courtyard of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The leaders discussed security, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the development of bilateral relations.

At the joint press conference, President Andrzej Duda appealed for further support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invader. He also thanked Austrian authorities for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and stressed the importance of supplies of the necessary equipment, including bulletproof vests and helmets for Ukrainian soldiers.

“The primacy of international law must be restored. The lands occupied by Russia must be returned to Ukraine and the troops must withdraw. This is a condition for peace in the coming years. We want unity in the European Union. We hope that all disputes will be resolved soon,” Duda said.

He added that he talked with the Austrian president about ways to end the war in Ukraine. Politicians discussed further economic sanctions, limiting the possibility of transferring money and making it difficult for Russia to do business.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish-Austrian economic relations, and cooperation between both countries were the major topics of conversation with Duda.

“I am very glad that our bilateral relations in all aspects, not only economic but also political and cultural, are developing so well,” Van der Bellen said.

In relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he pointed out that Poland is “particularly affected by this war”. According to the Austrian president, Poland’s extensive military, civil and humanitarian support for Ukraine is “admirable”.

“We – as the Union – should stand jointly and in solidarity at the side of an independent Ukraine. We were of the same opinion on this too,” Van der Bellen noted.

He announced that he would continue the discussion on EU enlargement and stressed that Austria strongly supports the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the EU.

“The willingness of Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU is encouraging. We will support both these countries in this respect, on their way to the EU,” he declared.

Van der Belen added that the conversation with Duda also concerned the rule of law.

“We know that we have some very sensitive topics here. We know that the European Commission must ensure that basic European values are preserved. We must ensure that the conflict between the European Commission and Poland is somehow resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

According to him, the conversation also concerned very good economic relations between Poland and Austria, as well as cooperation in the field of memory policy. The Austrian President noted that he talked with Andrzej Duda about the “last stage of shaping the memorial site at the former concentration camp Gusen”.

“We in Austria want and will settle accounts with our past without any taboos. Of course, this also applies to those many thousands of victims of Nazi terror in Gusen on the Polish side. This is a very important issue, it is in Austria’s interest that it is worthy of commemoration and we will cooperate with Poland,” he stressed.

The politicians also talked about the further development of bilateral relations and discussed the development of road and rail infrastructure in the Three Seas region, as well as historical issues including the commemoration of the victims of the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp and the 340th anniversary of the Battle of Vienna.

President Duda will also meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the chairman of the National Council of the Republic of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

The last point of the visit to Vienna will be the meeting of the Polish leader with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.