China vows not to sell weapons to any party in Ukraine war

China will not sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia.

German FM warns China against using force on Taiwan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned China against using military force against Taiwan. The head of the German diplomacy started her…

see more

Qin Gang is the highest-level Chinese official to make such an explicit statement about arms sales to Russia. He added that China would also regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use. Speaking at a news conference with his visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, the Chinese Foreign Minister also blamed Taiwan for heightened regional tensions.

China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict while backing Russia politically, rhetorically, and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbor.

“Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude. China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Qin said.

The minister also reiterated China’s willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In February, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that intelligence data suggested China was considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia. He also warned that such involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem.”

In recent days, European leaders have issued similar warnings, even as they visited China, and the European Union’s foreign policy chief lashed out at Beijing, saying its support of Russia during the invasion was “a blatant violation” of its United Nations commitments.

At the joint press conference, German FM Annalena Baerbock also referred to China’s role as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, saying it bore a special responsibility for helping end the conflict.

“But I have to wonder why the Chinese positioning so far does not include a call for the aggressor, Russia, to stop the war. We all know that President (Vladimir) Putin would have the opportunity to do so at any time, and the people in Ukraine would like nothing more than to finally be able to live in peace again,” she said.