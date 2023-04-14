Iga named one of world’s 100 most influential people by TIME magazine

Świątek who is the current WTA ranking leader and a three-time Grand Slam Champion is the first Polish athlete to be featured in the prestigious list.

Tennis sensation Iga Świątek has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine.

The list, now in its 20th year, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals, including politicians, athletes, actors and more.

Świątek was listed in the Innovators category that also recognizes the likes of Disney’s CEO Bob Iger and LGBT activist Sarah Kate Ellis.

The tennis star received a moving tribute from fellow listed American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who wrote in the magazine: “When Iga Świątek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, strength and truth. On her way to the top of tennis – and sport – Iga has shown sensitivity and courage.”

The Pole was also celebrated for advocating for mental health and openly supporting Ukrainians in their fight to protect their country.

Shiffrin wrote: “As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate—the confidence of action over mere talk.

“To rise to the top of tennis with the limited resources she had coming from Poland is remarkable. She has ignited a nation and given the next generation a reason to believe they can also achieve something incredible.

“She reminds us all that it’s OK to feel disappointment—and it’s also OK to feel proud of ourselves.”

The delighted 21-year-old posted on Twitter: “I have never thought that something like this will happen to me. Thank you @Time for this incredible honor and recognition.

“And thank you @MikaelaShiffrin for your words. It means a lot.”

Also honored in this year’s ‘Innovator’ section are American basketball player Brittney Griner who was held for 10 months in a Russian prison, French football star Kylian Mbappé, 2022 World Cup champion and football icon Lionel Messi, American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and NFL football player Patrick Mahomes II.