Polish President begins visit to Austria

Polish President Andrzej Duda has begun a visit to Austria on Friday morning. The official welcome ceremony with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen took place in the courtyard of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The leaders are going to discuss security, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the development of bilateral relations.

Duda and Van der Bellen are going to meet for face-to-face talks with a more plenary discussion of the delegation planned for later in the day.

The head of the President’s Office of International Policy, Marcin Przydacz, said that one of the major topics of the talks would be Russian aggression against Ukraine. Duda and Van der Bellen will also discuss the European reaction, including further sanctions policy.

“We are aware that Austria is a neutral country, but it can provide political and humanitarian support. Poland will strive to maintain European and Euro-Atlantic unity,” Przydacz added.

The politicians will also talk about the further development of bilateral relations.

“Austria is an important economic partner for Poland, a number of Austrian companies operate in Poland, but also Polish business looks at Austria as an interesting place to pursue its interests,” Przydacz said.

Both heads of state will also discuss the development of road and rail infrastructure in the Three Seas region, as well as historical issues including the commemoration of the victims of the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp and the 340th anniversary of the Battle of Vienna.

President Duda will also meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the chairman of the National Council of the Republic of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

The last point of the visit to Vienna will be the meeting of the Polish leader with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.