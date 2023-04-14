China denies imposing a no-fly zone north of Taiwan

China denied on Friday that it had imposed a no-fly zone in the seas north of Taiwan for Sunday, even though Taipei said it was told by Beijing that China would impose one.

China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris

China said it would ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China’s maritime safety…

see more

Taiwan’s Transport Ministry said Beijing had initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from April 16-18. Following Taiwan’s protest, China announced that the no-fly period was reduced to just 27 minutes on Sunday morning.

However, China’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin seemingly contradicted that claim in remarks at a regular media briefing.

“I have noticed that there were previous reports pointing out that the no-fly zone was set up by the Chinese side, which is inaccurate. The relevant authorities will implement measures to ensure flight safety,” Wang said.

He added that China’s civil aviation authority will forewarn and issue notices in advance for any space activities.

However, Taiwan has already issued a notice to airmen for pilots for Sunday morning that uses the wording “airspace blocked due to aerospace flight activity.”

The area covers busy flight routes between Taiwan and China and Taiwan and South Korea, among others.

On Thursday, China’s maritime safety agency said potential rocket debris would fall into the East China Sea on April 16 in the morning or early afternoon, and banned shipping vessels from the area.

The air space disruption comes amid tension in the region and days after the Chinese military held exercises around Taiwan, which the larger neighbor claims as its own territory.