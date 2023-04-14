Yemen prisoner exchange begins with freed detainees boarding flight in Aden

The International Committee of the Red Cross has begun a multi-day humanitarian operation on Friday to transfer nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict in Yemen.

Houthi prisoners could be seen at Aden International Airport ahead of boarding a flight bound for Sana’a.

The ICRC, which is managing the process, said its planes would be used to carry the released detainees between six cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Warring parties agreed at negotiations in Switzerland last month to free 887 detainees and to meet again in May to discuss further releases.

The conflict in Yemen, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions in hunger and poverty, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from Sana’a in 2014.