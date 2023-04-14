Baptism made Poland part of Christian Europe 1057 years ago

April 14 is a pivotal day in Poland’s history because it was on that day in 966 that the country, then ruled by Duke Mieszko I, embraced Christianity thus becoming part of the European family of states, officially recognized by the Papacy and the Holy Roman Empire.



Following the inheritance of the dukedom from his father Siemomysł, Mieszko I advanced its territorial expansion. Once he rose to power in 960, he seized control of Eastern and Central Pomerania. Then he set his sights on the vicinity of the Oder River where some of the Polabian Slavic tribes pledged allegiance to the duke.

With the westward expansion, Mieszko I stepped into a sphere of influence of German margraves who themselves were pushing eastward Christianizing the Polabians by force. This led to armed clashes between Mieszko’s subjects and the vassals of Gero, one of the German margraves.

To bolster his political standing, Duke Mieszko I allied himself with Boleslaus I, Duke of Bohemia in 964. The alliance was sealed in 965 with the marriage of Boleslaus I’s daughter Doubravka and Mieszko I.

Doubravka played an important role in convincing Mieszko I to convert to Christianity. According to chronicler Gallus Anonymus, she wouldn’t marry Mieszko unless he rejected pagan customs, including having seven wives, and embraced the religion of the Cross.

The exact location of the baptism remains disputed with the cities of Poznań and Gniezno being the most likely sites. According to tradition, it took place on Holy Saturday in 966, which then fell on April 14. Baptized by Bohemia, Poland would be safe from becoming too dependent on German members of the Holy Roman Empire.

Becoming a Christian state also prevented incursions by the Emperor’s vassals. An exception to that was an incursion in 972 by the Emperor’s cousin Hodo – a margrave in the Saxon Eastern March of the Holy Roman Empire. However, the assault was allegedly carried out without the approval of the Emperor. On the other hand, having become part of Christian leadership, Mieszko I actively took part in the Empire’s politics, lobbying for his candidate for the imperial throne following the death of Emperor Otto I.

This, however, is a different story, while the main takeaway from the baptism of Poland is that it received it from a Western state, i.e. Bohemia, and not one of the Eastern states, which would later embrace Orthodox Christianity as a result of the Great Schism of 1054.

The process of Christianization was slowest in Pomerania, the northern region of Poland, where the majority of the population retained their pagan faith until the first decades of the 12th century. The increasing amount of Polish clergy educated in Western European universities laid the groundwork for Poland’s rise to become a significant European power in the 14th and 15th centuries.