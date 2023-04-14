Ex-Poland international goalkeeper leaves match owing to chest pains

Tom Weller/PAP/DPA

Juventus Turin’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, a former Polish international, has said he feels well despite having to leave the pitch during Thursday’s European League semi-final against Sporting Lisbon owing to chest pains.

Szczesny said tests he underwent after the incident showed he was in good health.

“Everything’s alright. There was some anxiety, but we did a check-up and all is good,” Szczesny told the Sky Sport channel.

Thirty-two-year-old Szczesny was taken off the field in the game’s 41st minute after complaining of pains in his left side.

He added that he had never experienced the symptoms before, and admitted that he had had some trouble breathing.

Juventus won the match 1-0.