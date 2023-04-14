Ukrainians pull back as Russia mounts renewed Bakhmut assault: report

Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault with intense artillery fire over the past two days, the British intelligence said in its report on Friday.

“Russia has re-energized its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as Russian forces and Wagner Group have improved co-operation,” it said.

“Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede,” Britain’s military said in a daily intelligence update.

Wagner Group has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle, the deadliest of the war for troops on both sides, however, the mercenary group’s leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.

“The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours,” the British update said.

According to the intelligence report, Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the center of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city’s flanks.

Bakhmut, which had around 70,000 residents before the war, has been Russia’s main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since WWII.

Capturing the city would be Russia’s first substantial victory in eight months. Moscow forces claim it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which remains Russia’s major war goal.

Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm the city.