German FM warns China against using force on Taiwan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned China against using military force against Taiwan. The head of the German diplomacy started her visit to China on Thursday and is expected to discuss economic and political ties between the two countries.

China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris

China said it would ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China’s maritime safety…

see more

“Conflicts must be solved peacefully. A unilateral, violent change of the status quo would be unacceptable for us Europeans,” said Baerbock after talks with her Chinese counterpart in Beijing. She added that Germany was monitoring the tensions in the Taiwan Strait with great concern.

At the joint press conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China is willing to work with Germany. He pointed out that the two countries are “partners, not adversaries”. Qin added that artificially putting the brakes on normal economic and trade cooperation would be counter-productive.

On the issue of Ukraine, he said China was willing to continue to work for peace and hoped that all parties involved in the crisis would remain objective and calm and work together.

“One point I want to emphasize is that China’s role in the Ukraine issue, our proposition, boils down to one point, that is, to persuade and promote talks, and we will not do anything to add fuel to the fire,” Qin said.

Remarking on the situation with Taiwan, Qin said if countries want to respect the One-China principle, then the proper move is to resolutely oppose Taiwan’s independence.

China recently had military drills around Taiwan, saying they had tested integrated military capabilities under actual combat conditions, having practiced precision strikes and blockading the island that Beijing views as its own.