Ukrainian victory is a key to global growth, Polish PM tells IMF

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that a victory for Ukraine in its war with Russia will lift the barriers holding back global economic growth.

Polish PM discusses Ukraine, Transatlantic ties in Washington

see more

According to Morawiecki, who was speaking at the IMF headquarters in Washington D.C., in order to address the global economic slowdown the root causes needed to be tackled, one of which was the war in Ukraine.

He added that it is necessary to ensure a quick Ukrainian victory in the war.

The Polish Prime Minister said positive effects could be seen from ending dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. He pointed out that in this respect Poland had been a little cleverer than some other countries, having prepared itself in advance to withdraw from Russian energy and building gas interconnectors.

The panel discussion on the world economy was also attended by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.