Brazil back on international stage: da Silva visits China

President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is visiting China, and wants to revive international institutions such as BRICS. Our guest Dr. Marcin Grabowski, an assistant professor at the Institute of Political Science and International Relations of Jagiellonian University, explained extensively what the recent visit of President of Brazil Lula da Silva to China might mean to the relations between those two countries, to the American region and the world. Dr. Grabowski also shed more light on the relations of Latin American countries with the U.S. and Russia.

