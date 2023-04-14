Rock Rachon 13.04

On Wednesday’s “Rock Rachon” the tragic situation of the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was discussed. Our host talked with Saakashvili’s lawyer Giorgi Chaladze about the former president’s condition. Saakashvili is in a terrible state – practically slowly dying. Chaladze claims that the former president of Georgia is being killed on Putin’s orders for standing up to the resurgent Russian imperialism.

