Suspect arrested following classified military docs leak

The FBI on Thursday arrested an employee of the U.S. Air Force National Guard over the recent leaks online of classified military documents that has embarrassed Washington and its allies around the world.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the FBI arrested the man, Jack Teixeira, “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information.”

The FBI said its agents had made an arrest and were conducting “authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts.”

Suspect in U.S. military leaks case arrested: source

An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents has been arrested on Thursday in Massachusetts, a source familiar…

see more

Video images played on news channels showed heavily armed officers in Massachusetts accompanying a young man wearing a gray t-shirt and bright red shorts into a waiting car. His head was bowed and his hair was close-cropped.

The leaks were a “deliberate, criminal act,” the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder referred questions about the investigation to the Department of Justice.

Some of the most sensitive leaked details are purportedly related to Ukraine’s military capabilities and shortcomings, and information on U.S. allies including Israel, South Korea and Turkey.