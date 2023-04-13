Brazilian president meets China’s CCP GenSec

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the importance of the relationship between his country and China during a meeting with the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai on Thursday, April 13.

“By recognizing China as a market economy, we were telling the world that we did not want China to live underground in the commercial world,” the Brazilian president told General Secretary Cheng Jining.

Brazil’s left-wing head of state is in China to reset relations with Brazil’s largest trade partner after a frosty four years under his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

On Thursday in Shanghai, Lula attended the inauguration of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the multilateral New Development Bank set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, collectively known as the BRICS countries.

He also visited the research center of Chinese telecom giant Huawei and met with chief executives of China Communications Construction Company and automaker BYD Co Ltd, which plans a major investment in electric cars in Brazil.

Da Silva will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, April 14, in Beijing.